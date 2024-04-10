Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Chris Kirk of the United States looks on before hitting a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 26th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Kirk finished 23rd (with a score of -1) in his lone appearance at the Masters Tournament in recent years (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Kirk's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|23
|70-74-72-71
|-1
Kirk's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 31st.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk is averaging -2.1 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 0.858 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.61 this season, which ranks 10th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk has a 0.366 average that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|294.4
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.07%
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk has played eight tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Currently, Kirk ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings with 916 points.
Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.
- Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
- Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.61
|1.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.366
|-0.29
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.282
|1.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.404
|-2.1
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.854
|0.858
Kirk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.