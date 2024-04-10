PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Chris Kirk of the United States looks on before hitting a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 26th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Kirk finished 23rd (with a score of -1) in his lone appearance at the Masters Tournament in recent years (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Kirk's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20232370-74-72-71-1

    Kirk's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
    • Chris Kirk has averaged 294.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk is averaging -2.1 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 0.858 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.61 this season, which ranks 10th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk has a 0.366 average that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113294.4294.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.05%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.07%

    Kirk's Best Finishes

    • Kirk has played eight tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • Currently, Kirk ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings with 916 points.

    Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.
    • Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.611.916
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.366-0.29
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2821.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.404-2.1
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8540.858

    Kirk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4169-69-68-72-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-71-73-74+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

