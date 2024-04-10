Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.

Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.