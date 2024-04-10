Cameron Young Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Cameron Young of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 24, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Cameron Young finished the weekend at -10, good for a second-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 looking for an improved score.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Young has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -6.
- Young finished seventh (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Young's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|4/7/2022
|MC
|77-77
|+10
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Cameron Young has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 4.415 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 this season, which ranks 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.622.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|299.5
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.44%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 660 points, Young currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 5.055 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757. He finished 54th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.502
|1.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.622
|3.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.174
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.142
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.808
|4.415
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.