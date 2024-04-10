Cameron Young Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 5.055 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757. He finished 54th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).