PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Cameron Young Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Cameron Young of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 24, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Cameron Young of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 24, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Cameron Young finished the weekend at -10, good for a second-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Young at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Young has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of -6.
    • Young finished seventh (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Young's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023767-72-75-68-6
    4/7/2022MC77-77+10

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 4.415 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 this season, which ranks 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.622.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74299.5301.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.39%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.44%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 660 points, Young currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 5.055 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757. He finished 54th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5021.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6223.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.174-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.142-0.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8084.415

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.