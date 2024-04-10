PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Smith Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC lines up a putt on the second green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

    Cameron Smith enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club after a 33rd-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Smith at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last five trips to the Masters Tournament, Smith has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In 2023, Smith finished 34th (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Smith's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20233470-72-75-75+4
    4/7/2022368-74-68-73-5
    11/12/2020267-68-69-69-15
    4/11/20195170-74-69-77+2

    Smith's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Smith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut five times.
    • Smith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five tournaments.
    • Cameron Smith has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith is averaging 5.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smith has an average of 6.813 in his past five tournaments.
    Smith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-291.5291.9
    Greens in Regulation %-58.68%60.28%
    Putts Per Round-27.6328
    Par Breakers-20.83%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.06%17.78%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smith's Best Finishes

    • Smith teed off in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those four events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Last season Smith's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot -6 and finished fourth in that event.

    Smith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.34
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--5.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--6.813

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship972-72-70-65-1--
    June 15-18U.S. Open469-67-71-67-6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-72-68-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

