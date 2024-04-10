Cameron Smith Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Over his last five events, Smith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Smith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five tournaments.

Cameron Smith has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Smith is averaging 5.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.