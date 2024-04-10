Cameron Smith Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
DORAL, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC lines up a putt on the second green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 05, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club after a 33rd-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last five trips to the Masters Tournament, Smith has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2023, Smith finished 34th (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Smith's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|34
|70-72-75-75
|+4
|4/7/2022
|3
|68-74-68-73
|-5
|11/12/2020
|2
|67-68-69-69
|-15
|4/11/2019
|51
|70-74-69-77
|+2
Smith's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Smith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut five times.
- Smith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five tournaments.
- Cameron Smith has averaged 291.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smith is averaging 5.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smith has an average of 6.813 in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.5
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.68%
|60.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.63
|28
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's Best Finishes
- Smith teed off in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those four events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Smith's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot -6 and finished fourth in that event.
Smith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.34
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|5.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|6.813
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|72-72-70-65
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|4
|69-67-71-67
|-6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-72-68-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.