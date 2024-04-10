Cam Davis Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Cam Davis of Australia watches his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Cam Davis looks for a better result in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he placed 46th shooting +12 in this tournament in 2022.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Davis has played the Masters Tournament once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +12 and finishing 46th.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Davis' Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/7/2022
|46
|75-73-79-73
|+12
Davis' Recent Performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -1.597 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -2.397 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis sports a -0.129 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Davis' 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|296.1
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.99%
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Davis, who has 276 points, currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.59. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.326 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.264
|-1.22
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.129
|0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.328
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.063
|-1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.657
|-2.397
Davis' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.