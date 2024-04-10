Cam Davis Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.59. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.326 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.