PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Cam Davis Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Cam Davis of Australia watches his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Cam Davis of Australia watches his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis looks for a better result in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he placed 46th shooting +12 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Davis has played the Masters Tournament once recently (in 2022), posting a score of +12 and finishing 46th.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Davis' Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/7/20224675-73-79-73+12

    Davis' Recent Performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -1.597 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -2.397 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Davis owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis sports a -0.129 mark (114th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Davis' 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance99296.1290.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.76%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.99%

    Davis' Best Finishes

    • Davis has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Davis, who has 276 points, currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.59. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 5.326 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.

    Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.264-1.22
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1290.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.328-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.063-1.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.657-2.397

    Davis' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage770-67-66-68-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-73-72+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.