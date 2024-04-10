Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Byeong Hun An of South Korea hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Masters Tournament after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2020 at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last two trips to the Masters Tournament, An has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2020, An failed to make the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
An's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/12/2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
An's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, An has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 312 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 1.24 in his past five tournaments.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.483 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 11th, while his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 77th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.129, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, An has registered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|308.9
|312
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
An's Best Finishes
- An has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, An has 948 points, placing him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An produced his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking second in the field at 3.038. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.413, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished second in that event.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.483
|1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.129
|0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.156
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.032
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.737
|1.24
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.