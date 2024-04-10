Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An produced his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking second in the field at 3.038. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.413, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished second in that event.