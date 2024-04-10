PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Byeong Hun An of South Korea hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Masters Tournament after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2020 at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for An at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last two trips to the Masters Tournament, An has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In 2020, An failed to make the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    An's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/12/2020MC72-73+1

    An's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, An has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 312 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -1.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 1.24 in his past five tournaments.
    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.483 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 11th, while his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 77th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.129, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, An has registered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance11308.9312
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    An's Best Finishes

    • An has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, An has 948 points, placing him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An produced his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking second in the field at 3.038. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.413, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4831.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1290.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1560.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.032-1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7371.24

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

