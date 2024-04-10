Bryson DeChambeau Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, DeChambeau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, DeChambeau is averaging 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting.