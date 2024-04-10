Bryson DeChambeau Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
HONG KONG, CHINA - MARCH 08: Bryson DeChambeau of CRUSHERS GC hits a tee shot on 1st hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 60th-place finish in The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom his last time in competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last five trips to the Masters Tournament, DeChambeau has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 34th.
- In 2023, DeChambeau missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
DeChambeau's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|4/7/2022
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|11/12/2020
|34
|70-74-69-73
|-2
|4/11/2019
|29
|66-75-73-70
|-4
DeChambeau's Recent Performances
- DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, DeChambeau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, DeChambeau is averaging 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- DeChambeau is averaging 9.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.9
|322.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.68%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|31
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.65%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.25%
|16.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
DeChambeau's Best Finishes
- DeChambeau played four tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season DeChambeau had his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -3 (six shots back of the winner).
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|5.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|9.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
DeChambeau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-71-70-70
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|67-72-68-74
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-70-74-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
