29M AGO

Bryson DeChambeau Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONG KONG, CHINA - MARCH 08: Bryson DeChambeau of CRUSHERS GC hits a tee shot on 1st hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

HONG KONG, CHINA - MARCH 08: Bryson DeChambeau of CRUSHERS GC hits a tee shot on 1st hole during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    Bryson DeChambeau enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 60th-place finish in The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last five trips to the Masters Tournament, DeChambeau has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In 2023, DeChambeau missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    DeChambeau's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC74-74+4
    4/7/2022MC76-80+12
    11/12/20203470-74-69-73-2
    4/11/20192966-75-73-70-4

    DeChambeau's Recent Performances

    • DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, DeChambeau has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 322.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, DeChambeau is averaging 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • DeChambeau is averaging 9.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on DeChambeau .

    DeChambeau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-320.9322.4
    Greens in Regulation %-64.68%70.68%
    Putts Per Round-30.3631
    Par Breakers-18.65%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.25%16.36%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    DeChambeau's Best Finishes

    • DeChambeau played four tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Last season DeChambeau had his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -3 (six shots back of the winner).

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--5.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--9.409

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    DeChambeau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship466-71-70-70-3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2067-72-68-74+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-70-74-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
