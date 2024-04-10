Brooks Koepka Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Brooks Koepka of the United States putts on the 11th green during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 64th-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament, Koepka has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -8.
- Koepka last played at the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing second with a score of -8.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Koepka's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|2
|65-67-73-75
|-8
|4/7/2022
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|11/12/2020
|7
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|4/11/2019
|2
|66-71-69-70
|-12
Koepka's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Koepka has one win and two top-five finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Koepka has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brooks Koepka has averaged 309 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging 2.486 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Koepka is averaging 13.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|309
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.85%
|64.2%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.49%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|16.05%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koepka's Best Finishes
- Koepka, who played four tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Koepka's best performance came at the PGA Championship. He shot -9 and won the title (his only win last season).
Koepka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|4.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|13.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koepka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|1
|72-66-66-67
|-9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-69-70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|70-75-72-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.