Brooks Koepka Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Over his last five tournaments, Koepka has one win and two top-five finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Koepka has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Brooks Koepka has averaged 309 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging 2.486 Strokes Gained: Putting.