Brian Harman Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Brian Harman of the United States plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brian Harman will appear in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 25th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last three trips to the Masters Tournament, Harman has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 44th.
- Harman missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament in 2023.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Harman's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|4/7/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Harman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman is averaging 1.901 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 4.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.008 ranks 97th on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 69th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.158. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|287.9
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Harman's Best Finishes
- Although Harman has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 846 points, Harman currently sits 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 24th in the field at 2.249.
- Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.482 (he finished 60th in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.008
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.158
|1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.143
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.625
|1.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.935
|4.198
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-3
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.