Brian Harman Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 24th in the field at 2.249.

Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.482 (he finished 60th in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).