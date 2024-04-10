PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Brian Harman of the United States plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Brian Harman of the United States plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman will appear in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 25th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last three trips to the Masters Tournament, Harman has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 44th.
    • Harman missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament in 2023.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Harman's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC77-74+7
    4/7/2022MC74-75+5

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman is averaging 1.901 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 4.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.008 ranks 97th on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 69th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.158. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance158287.9287.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round127.7
    Par Breakers1%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Although Harman has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 846 points, Harman currently sits 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 24th in the field at 2.249.
    • Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.482 (he finished 60th in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0080.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1581.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1430.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.6251.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9354.198

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-330

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.