Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that event, he finished first.

Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fifth in the field at 5.835. In that event, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.23. In that tournament, he finished 38th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.