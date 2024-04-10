PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat will appear April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he took 33rd in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -3 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In the past five years, this is Eckroat's first time competing at the Masters Tournament.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished first once.
    • Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging -1.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 3.999 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.264, which ranks 55th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 104th, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 10th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.662, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance104295.4293.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.61%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%22.5%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.67%

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat has taken part in nine tournaments this season, securing one win .
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Eckroat, who has 627 points, currently ranks 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that event, he finished first.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fifth in the field at 5.835. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.23. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2641.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6624.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1210.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.175-1.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8383.999

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.