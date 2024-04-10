Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
Austin Eckroat will appear April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he took 33rd in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -3 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In the past five years, this is Eckroat's first time competing at the Masters Tournament.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished first once.
- Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging -1.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 3.999 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.264, which ranks 55th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 104th, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 10th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.662, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|295.4
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.5%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.67%
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat has taken part in nine tournaments this season, securing one win .
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Eckroat, who has 627 points, currently ranks 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that event, he finished first.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fifth in the field at 5.835. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.23. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.264
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.662
|4.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.121
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.175
|-1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.838
|3.999
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
