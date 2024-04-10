Adrian Meronk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

In his last five appearances, Meronk has an average finish of 32nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Meronk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been +3.

Adrian Meronk has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting.