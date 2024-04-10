Adrian Meronk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
HONG KONG, CHINA - MARCH 08: Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC lines up a putt on the 10th green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
In his last competition at The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom, Adrian Meronk ended the weekend at E, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 aiming for better results.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Meronk missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his only recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2023.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Meronk's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+5
Meronk's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Meronk has an average finish of 32nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Meronk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been +3.
- Adrian Meronk has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meronk is averaging 1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meronk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.2
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.49%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.45%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's Best Finishes
- Meronk participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Meronk had his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot E and finished 23rd (13 shots back of the winner).
Meronk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.159
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|75-69-74-68
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-71-74-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
