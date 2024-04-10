PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Adrian Meronk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONG KONG, CHINA - MARCH 08: Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC lines up a putt on the 10th green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom, Adrian Meronk ended the weekend at E, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Meronk at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Meronk missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his only recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2023.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Meronk's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC73-76+5

    Meronk's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Meronk has an average finish of 32nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Meronk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been +3.
    • Adrian Meronk has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Meronk is averaging 1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Meronk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-306.2304.3
    Greens in Regulation %-63.49%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-29.6430.8
    Par Breakers-18.45%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%16.27%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Meronk's Best Finishes

    • Meronk participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Last season Meronk had his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He shot E and finished 23rd (13 shots back of the winner).

    Meronk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.159

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Meronk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4075-69-74-68+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-71-74-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

