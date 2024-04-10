Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk will appear April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he placed fifth in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -9 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Schenk's first time playing at the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schenk has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 303 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 1.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 3.044 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 153rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.413, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|299.6
|303
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.42%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk has played 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Schenk, who has 356 points, currently sits 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.667 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.314
|1.53
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.413
|-1.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.31
|1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.375
|1.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.586
|3.044
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.