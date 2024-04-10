Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.667 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.