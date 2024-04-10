PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk will appear April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he placed fifth in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -9 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Schenk's first time playing at the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schenk has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 303 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 1.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 3.044 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 153rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.413, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance73299.6303
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.04%
    Putts Per Round128
    Par Breakers1%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.42%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk has played 11 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Schenk, who has 356 points, currently sits 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.667 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3141.53
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.413-1.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.311.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3751.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5863.044

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

