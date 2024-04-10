Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115.

Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.29 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.936, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.