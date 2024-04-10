PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Adam Hadwin of Canada walks to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 24, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin will appear April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he took fifth in the Valspar Championship, shooting -8 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 30th, and his average score +3, over his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • In 2020, Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hadwin's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/12/2020MC74-71+1

    Hadwin's Recent Performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin has a -0.09 mark (106th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97296.3299.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.81%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Hadwin's Best Finishes

    • Hadwin has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Hadwin has accumulated 631 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.29 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.936, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee9800.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.09-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0460.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.2150.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1710.848

    Hadwin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-71+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3467-70-67-67-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-73-73-70+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

