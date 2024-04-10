Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Adam Hadwin of Canada walks to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 24, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin will appear April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he took fifth in the Valspar Championship, shooting -8 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Hadwin's average finish has been 30th, and his average score +3, over his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- In 2020, Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hadwin's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/12/2020
|MC
|74-71
|+1
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin has a -0.09 mark (106th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|296.3
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- As of now, Hadwin has accumulated 631 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.29 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.936, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.09
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.046
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.215
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.171
|0.848
Hadwin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
