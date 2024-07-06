Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.