PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Patrick Rodgers enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 32nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over the last two times Rodgers has entered the Genesis Scottish Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2023, Rodgers failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC70-70E
    7/6/2022MC72-73+5

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging 0.614 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.398 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 140th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.306, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.30%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 97th on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 22.80% of the time (135th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43304.6300.9
    Greens in Regulation %2568.30%58.68%
    Putts Per Round12229.1629.0
    Par Breakers13522.80%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance2213.31%12.50%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • With 835 points, Rodgers currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2460.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.306-1.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.103-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0080.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.035-0.398

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-68-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.