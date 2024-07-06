Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Rodgers enters play July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 32nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over the last two times Rodgers has entered the Genesis Scottish Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2023, Rodgers failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Rodgers' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|7/6/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Rodgers' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging 0.614 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.398 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 140th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.306, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.30%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 97th on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 22.80% of the time (135th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|304.6
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.30%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.16
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.80%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|13.31%
|12.50%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- With 835 points, Rodgers currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.508. In that event, he finished 29th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.246
|0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.306
|-1.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.103
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.008
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.035
|-0.398
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.