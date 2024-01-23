Zac Blair Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that event, he finished 52nd.

Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair produced his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.509, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 48th.