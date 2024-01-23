Zac Blair Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Zac Blair hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 62nd-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last three trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Blair has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 31st.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Blair's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Blair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 280.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging -1.884 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of 1.764 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 last season ranked 156th on TOUR, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Blair sported a 0.093 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Blair registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|189
|281.6
|280.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|55.21%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|134
|21.08%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|15.31%
|12.15%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Blair's Best Finishes
- Blair teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Last season Blair put up his best performance at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He shot -20 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Blair ranked 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 465 points last season.
Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.136. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.475.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair produced his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.384.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.509, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 48th.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.264
|-0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.093
|4.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.218
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.004
|-1.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|1.764
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Blair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71-76
|+3
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-70-69-69
|-1
|8
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|71-70-68-72
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-68-73-71
|E
|8
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
