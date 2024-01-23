Victor Perez Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Perez has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been even par.

Victor Perez has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 2.491 Strokes Gained: Putting.