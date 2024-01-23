Victor Perez Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Victor Perez hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 41st-place finish in The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Perez's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Perez's Recent Performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even par.
- Victor Perez has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 2.491 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Perez is averaging 1.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.9
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.51%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.28%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.28%
|17.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez, who played five tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those five events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Perez's best performance came at the PGA Championship, where he shot E and finished 12th.
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.808
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|70-71-75-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.