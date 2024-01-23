Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Moore's average finish has been 11th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Moore last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 11th with a score of -5.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Moore's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Moore has finished in the top five once.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -1.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -6.127 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore sported a -0.039 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 169th with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, while he averaged 28.71 putts per round (62nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|307.1
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|64.14%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|14.19%
|16.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore, who played 30 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot -10 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Moore's 1193 points last season placed him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.791 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 5.129 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.041
|-2.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.039
|-3.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|0.015
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.414
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.349
|-6.127
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|11
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|68
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|71-71-68-68
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|73-72-70-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-75-65-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.