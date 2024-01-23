Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.791 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 5.129 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992. He finished 24th in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.