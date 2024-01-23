Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Fox is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Fox's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging 0.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.264 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.8
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.28%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.58%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|18.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox took part in 11 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Fox's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot -7 and finished 12th in that event.
- With 304 points last season, Fox ranked 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.264
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|73-73-71-67
|-4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.