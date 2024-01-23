PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Ryan Fox looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Fox is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Fox's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging 0.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.264 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-306.8308.1
    Greens in Regulation %-60.28%58.64%
    Putts Per Round-28.5028.6
    Par Breakers-19.58%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.50%18.83%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Fox's Best Finishes

    • Fox took part in 11 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Last season Fox's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot -7 and finished 12th in that event.
    • With 304 points last season, Fox ranked 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.264

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Fox's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1473-73-71-67-4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2774-68-70-71-5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-71-74-73E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2368-73-71-71+3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-71-69-72-1--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3077-70-73-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-74-69-74+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1269-67-67-70-7--
    July 20-22The Open Championship5278-67-69-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.