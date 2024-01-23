Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.

Ryan Fox has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fox is averaging 0.396 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.