Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.531. In that event, he finished second.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.326.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre produced his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.297. In that event, he finished second.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.208, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.