Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
At The American Express, Robert MacIntyre struggled, missing the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is seeking better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is MacIntyre's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 1.481 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- MacIntyre is averaging 3.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.78%
|49.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.70
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|15.03%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- MacIntyre took part in three tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season MacIntyre put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished second with a score of -14 (one shot back of the winner).
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season MacIntyre produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.531. In that event, he finished second.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre produced his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.297. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.208, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.178) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked second in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.143
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.