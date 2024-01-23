Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the continuation of the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody enters play in San Diego, California looking for better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Coody's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 56th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Coody hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 56th.
- He has finished with an average score of 6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 315.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of 0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging -1.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.1
|315.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.67%
|53.27%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.85
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.72%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|16.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody participated in seven tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Last season Coody's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -4 and finished 14th.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.623 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.387 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.348 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.636, his best mark last season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.674
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|66-75-71-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|74-71-66-73
|-4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|74-69-70-75
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.