Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.623 (he finished 14th in that event).

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.387 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.348 mark ranked 25th in the field.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.636, his best mark last season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).