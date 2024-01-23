PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the continuation of the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the continuation of the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody enters play in San Diego, California looking for better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Coody's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Coody's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 56th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Coody hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 56th.
    • He has finished with an average score of 6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Pierceson Coody has averaged 315.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has an average of 0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody is averaging -1.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-314.1315.4
    Greens in Regulation %-61.67%53.27%
    Putts Per Round-28.8530.1
    Par Breakers-19.72%19.61%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.50%16.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Coody's Best Finishes

    • Coody participated in seven tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Last season Coody's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -4 and finished 14th.

    Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.623 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.387 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.348 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.636, his best mark last season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.

    Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.674

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Coody's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6366-75-71-70+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1474-71-66-73-4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5374-69-70-75E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-73+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-75+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.