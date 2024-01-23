Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.201 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 6.094. In that tournament, he finished 23rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.308 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.