3H AGO

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley takes the course in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Lashley's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of -1.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of -0.318 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season ranked 121st on TOUR, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 45th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.318, while he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.73%.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 81st last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124297.4301.4
    Greens in Regulation %2269.73%55.56%
    Putts Per Round11229.1028.9
    Par Breakers5523.00%24.81%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.67%12.96%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley played 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Lashley's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Lashley ranked 97th in the FedExCup standings with 455 points last season.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.201 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 6.094. In that tournament, he finished 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.308 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1050.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.318-0.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0630.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.074-1.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.351-0.318

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lashley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC73-72+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6171-70-72-72+15
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2069-73-70-67-543
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open371-65-67-69-1693
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6069-71-73-75E5
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
