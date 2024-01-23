Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Nate Lashley takes the course in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Lashley's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of -1.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of -0.318 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season ranked 121st on TOUR, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 45th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.318, while he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.73%.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 81st last season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.4
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.73%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|55
|23.00%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.67%
|12.96%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley played 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Lashley's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished third at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Lashley ranked 97th in the FedExCup standings with 455 points last season.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.201 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 6.094. In that tournament, he finished 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.308 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.105
|0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.063
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.351
|-0.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|61
|71-70-72-72
|+1
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|71-65-67-69
|-16
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|69-71-73-75
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.