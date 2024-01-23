McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
McClure Meissner hits the course in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Meissner is competing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Meissner's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Meissner is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|63.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
