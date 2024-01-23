Max Homa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.864 mark ranked second in the field.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 8.383 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.676. He finished 12th in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.329), which ranked No. 1 in the field.