Max Homa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Max Homa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Max Homa enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a -13 on the par-72 course at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Homa has entered the Farmers Insurance Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of -9.
    • Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, with a score of -13.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Homa's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Homa has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Homa has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of 0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 5.544 in his past five tournaments.
    Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Homa had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 last season, which ranked 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa ranked 26th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.475, while he ranked 105th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.86%.
    • On the greens, Homa's 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him sixth on TOUR last season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranked seventh. He broke par 26.55% of the time (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance62304.8308.9
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%60.83%
    Putts Per Round728.1228.9
    Par Breakers826.55%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance4212.98%10.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Homa's Best Finishes

    • Homa, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 88.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Homa's two wins came when he shot -13 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Homa placed fourth in the FedExCup standings with 2128 points last season.

    Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.864 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 8.383 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.676. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.329), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3172.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4751.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2330.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6120.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.6385.544

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Homa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open168-70-71-66-13500
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3969-69-71-72-316
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational264-68-69-68-15315
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-71-71-72-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship672-72-67-69-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-73-72-78+614
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-67-68-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

