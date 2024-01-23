Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Ludvig Åberg posted a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open trying for a better finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Åberg's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Åberg has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -17 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 2.077 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 5.438 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.982 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.1 yards) ranked sixth, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg ranked 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.006.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranked third by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|317.1
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.33%
|80.00%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|3
|27.78%
|33.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.33%
|7.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg, who played 14 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times (92.9%).
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -29 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Åberg collected 254 points last season, placing 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 6.224 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.373.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.606 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.407, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.302) in November 2023 at The RSM Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.982
|2.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.006
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.322
|2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.507
|5.438
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Åberg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-70-73-73
|-2
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-71-73-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.