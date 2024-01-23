Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 6.224 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Åberg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.373.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.606 (he finished 24th in that event).

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.407, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.