Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges seeks a better result in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last two times Hodges has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Hodges last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hodges' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of -1.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -5.785 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 (51st) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges had a 0.180 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 64th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.3
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.52%
|59.65%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.63%
|20.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|13.74%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges, who participated in 33 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 60.6%.
- Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he won the title with a score of -24.
- Hodges ranked 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1052 points last season.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.779 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he delivered a 7.529 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges posted his best mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.196, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.180
|-2.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.160
|-2.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.165
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.431
|-5.785
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|18
|67-66-74-71
|-6
|53
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.