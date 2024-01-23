PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges seeks a better result in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over the last two times Hodges has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Hodges last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of -1.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -5.785 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 (51st) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.3 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges had a 0.180 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 64th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95300.3295.4
    Greens in Regulation %14665.52%59.65%
    Putts Per Round8628.9430.0
    Par Breakers17719.63%20.18%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%13.74%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges, who participated in 33 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 60.6%.
    • Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he won the title with a score of -24.
    • Hodges ranked 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1052 points last season.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.779 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he delivered a 7.529 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges posted his best mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.196, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.245-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.180-2.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.160-2.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.165-1.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.431-5.785

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1867-66-74-71-653
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-77+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.