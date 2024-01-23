PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett looks for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after he took 13th shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Bramlett has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Bramlett last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of -4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Bramlett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bramlett has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Bramlett finished 52nd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -2.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bramlett is averaging -1.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bramlett delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 last season, which ranked 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (312.4 yards) ranked 18th, and his 51.9% driving accuracy average ranked 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett had a 0.368 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 160th last season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranked 124th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance18312.4300.5
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%50.43%
    Putts Per Round12429.1629.7
    Par Breakers8622.08%20.51%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%13.25%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bramlett's Best Finishes

    • Bramlett played 25 tournaments last season, earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Bramlett had his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -12 and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
    • With 489 points last season, Bramlett finished 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 6.626 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.340. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.235, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2260.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3681.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.157-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.297-2.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.454-1.181

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bramlett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1369-71-71-73-455
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am768-67-71-69-1283
    February 23-26The Honda Classic5565-73-74-68E6
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-78+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-72-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1068-70-67-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-69-72-69-215
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1968-67-67-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.