Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Joseph Bramlett looks for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after he took 13th shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Bramlett has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 36th.
- Bramlett last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of -4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Bramlett finished 52nd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -2.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bramlett is averaging -1.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 last season, which ranked 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (312.4 yards) ranked 18th, and his 51.9% driving accuracy average ranked 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett had a 0.368 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 160th last season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranked 124th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|312.4
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|50.43%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|86
|22.08%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|13.25%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett played 25 tournaments last season, earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Bramlett had his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -12 and finished seventh (six shots back of the winner).
- With 489 points last season, Bramlett finished 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 6.626 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.340. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.235, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.368
|1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.157
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.297
|-2.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.454
|-1.181
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-71-71-73
|-4
|55
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|68-67-71-69
|-12
|83
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|55
|65-73-74-68
|E
|6
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
