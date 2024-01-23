Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.817.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 6.626 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.340. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.235, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.