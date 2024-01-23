Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Dahmen has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of -1.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.