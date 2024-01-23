Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Joel Dahmen of the United States putts on the fourth green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2022 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dahmen has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of -1.
- Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- Dahmen has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of -1.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 4.241 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 (65th) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen had a 0.114 mark (83rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 188th on TOUR, while he ranked 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He broke par 20.17% of the time (163rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|296.1
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.09%
|63.45%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.30
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.17%
|21.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|14.86%
|10.82%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen last season played 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times (60%).
- Last season Dahmen's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished seventh at the Shriners Children's Open.
- With 519 points last season, Dahmen ranked 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.437.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.375.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 3.112 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.184
|2.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.114
|2.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.119
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|188
|-0.603
|-1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.186
|4.241
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|75-66-72-70
|-4
|12
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|73-68-72-70
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-71-73-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|73-69-73-74
|+5
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-71-69-72
|-3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.