Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.167.

Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he posted a 3.545 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.294), which ranked 11th in the field.