Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 17, 2023 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
After he placed 25th in this tournament in 2023, Jhonattan Vegas has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Vegas' average finish has been 31st, and his average score -4, over his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Vegas finished 25th (with a score of -1) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open (in 2023).
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Vegas has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -5 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -0.835 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.7
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.39%
|51.71%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.26%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.60%
|17.52%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas participated in seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Vegas had his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -5 and finished 21st (seven shots back of the winner).
- Vegas collected 112 points last season, placing 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.167.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he posted a 3.545 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.294), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.835
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-75-70-74
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|71-66-68-73
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-72-70-64
|-5
|39
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.