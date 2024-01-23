PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: J.B. Holmes of the United States waits to putt on the first green during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 15, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    J.B. Holmes looks to show better in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Holmes at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Holmes has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -6.
    • Holmes missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Holmes' Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Holmes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • J.B. Holmes has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Holmes has an average of -1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Holmes is averaging -4.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Holmes .

    Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-298.3303.1
    Greens in Regulation %-56.00%41.92%
    Putts Per Round-28.9628.8
    Par Breakers-17.11%21.72%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.67%20.20%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Best Finishes

    • Holmes, who participated in 10 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut two times.
    • Last season Holmes put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished 67th with a score of +8 (25 shots back of the winner).
    • Holmes ranked 238th in the FedExCup standings with 7 points last season.

    Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.359

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-83+9--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC68-75-77+5--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-75+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6771-72-71-78+84
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7169-70-74-70+33
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

