J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.

Holmes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

J.B. Holmes has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Holmes has an average of -1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.