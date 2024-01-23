PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In the past five years, this is Springer's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.

    Springer's Recent Performances

    • Springer has claimed victory twice while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Springer has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -18.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -3.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Springer is averaging -2.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Springer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-310.5310.5
    Greens in Regulation %-63.89%7.52%
    Putts Per Round-30.5030.5
    Par Breakers-72.22%30.07%
    Bogey Avoidance-36.11%10.13%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Springer's Best Finishes

    • Last season Springer participated in two tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).

    Springer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.377

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Springer's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

