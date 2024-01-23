Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Springer has claimed victory twice while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Springer has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -18.

Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -3.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.