Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
At The American Express, Hayden Buckley struggled, failing to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Buckley's last two visits to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Buckley last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 66th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 66th.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -1.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -1.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season ranked 10th on TOUR, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley ranked 130th on TOUR with a mark of -0.104.
- On the greens, Buckley delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 86th on TOUR, while he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 20.57% of the time (149th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|304.4
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|58.52%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|149
|20.57%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|14.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Last season Buckley participated in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Buckley had his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished fifth with a score of -14 (two shots back of the winner).
- Buckley collected 754 points last season, placing 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.130 mark ranked third in the field.
- Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking ninth in the field at 5.584. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley delivered his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 38th in the field with a mark of 0.569.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.419, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.611
|1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.104
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|191
|-0.535
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.051
|-1.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.023
|-1.818
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|66-80
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-69-72-68
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
