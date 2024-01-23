Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.130 mark ranked third in the field.

Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking ninth in the field at 5.584. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley delivered his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 38th in the field with a mark of 0.569.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.419, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.