3H AGO

Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    At The American Express, Hayden Buckley struggled, failing to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over Buckley's last two visits to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Buckley last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 66th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 66th.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -1.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -1.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season ranked 10th on TOUR, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley ranked 130th on TOUR with a mark of -0.104.
    • On the greens, Buckley delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 86th on TOUR, while he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 20.57% of the time (149th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65304.4300.6
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%58.52%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.9
    Par Breakers14920.57%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%14.07%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Buckley participated in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Last season Buckley had his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished fifth with a score of -14 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Buckley collected 754 points last season, placing 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.130 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking ninth in the field at 5.584. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley delivered his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 38th in the field with a mark of 0.569.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.419, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6111.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.104-0.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green191-0.535-0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.051-1.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.023-1.818

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Buckley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC66-80+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-69-72-68-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC69-78+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC69-77+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-73-72-68-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

