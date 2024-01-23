PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall enters play January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Hall has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Hall last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 32nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 2.751 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 last season, which ranked 173rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall ranked 163rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.304, while he ranked 121st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.39%.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 41st. He broke par 23.15% of the time (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance101299.8295.5
    Greens in Regulation %12166.39%55.93%
    Putts Per Round4128.5329.6
    Par Breakers4923.15%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%14.81%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hall participated in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot -7 and finished third.
    • Hall collected 499 points last season, placing 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he delivered a 1.897 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.491 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.887 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.450) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.404-1.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.3045.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.158-1.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6980.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1492.751

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3464-74-73-70-621
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7468-70-71-75+42
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open772-64-68-71-1348
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1371-68-69-68-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.