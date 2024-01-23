Harry Hall Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall enters play January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Hall has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Hall last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 32nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Harry Hall has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 2.751 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 last season, which ranked 173rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall ranked 163rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.304, while he ranked 121st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.39%.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 41st. He broke par 23.15% of the time (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|299.8
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|66.39%
|55.93%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|49
|23.15%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|14.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hall's Best Finishes
- Last season Hall participated in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot -7 and finished third.
- Hall collected 499 points last season, placing 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he delivered a 1.897 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.491 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.887 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.450) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.404
|-1.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.304
|5.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.158
|-1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.698
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.149
|2.751
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34
|64-74-73-70
|-6
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|68-70-71-75
|+4
|2
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|7
|72-64-68-71
|-13
|48
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|71-68-69-68
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.