Harry Hall Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he delivered a 1.897 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.491 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.887 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 28th in that event.