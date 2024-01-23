Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Harrison Endycott will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 39th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Endycott missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Endycott has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|293.2
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|66.23%
|52.38%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.98
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|14.67%
|7.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott participated in 32 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 43.8%.
- Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 282 points last season, Endycott ranked 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.169
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.184
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.113
|-0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.355
|-0.993
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Endycott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-70-75
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|26
|72-65-71-68
|-4
|33
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|72-71-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
