Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 48th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Endycott has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting.