3H AGO

Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 39th-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Endycott missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Endycott's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Endycott has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Endycott .

    Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance161293.2291.9
    Greens in Regulation %12766.23%52.38%
    Putts Per Round9228.9830.1
    Par Breakers8922.03%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance13814.67%7.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Endycott's Best Finishes

    • Endycott participated in 32 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 43.8%.
    • Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 282 points last season, Endycott ranked 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.1690.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.184-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1110.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.113-0.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.355-0.993

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Endycott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-70-75+4--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2672-65-71-68-433
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6572-71-73-75+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5875-69-71-72-13
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5974-66-71-75+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-64-74-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

