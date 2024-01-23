Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg finished 34th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022, shooting a -7 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Sigg has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -7 and finishing 34th.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Sigg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five appearances.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sigg is averaging 3.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranked 138th, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 65th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.207, while he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.26%.
- On the greens, Sigg's 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 96th last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 108th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.26%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.07
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|8.02%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -18 and finished eighth.
- With 420 points last season, Sigg finished 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.377. In that event, he finished 44th.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.983.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.720. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.037 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.064
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.207
|2.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.096
|1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.018
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|3.185
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|55
|69-70-75-71
|-2
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|73-69-72-70
|E
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|71-73-77-70
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-70-74-72
|+3
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.