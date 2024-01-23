Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.377. In that event, he finished 44th.

Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.983.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance last season was in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.720. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.037 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.