Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland looks to improve upon his 62nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Woodland has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In 2023, Woodland finished 62nd (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Woodland has an average finish of 36th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Woodland has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Woodland has an average of -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season, which ranked 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranked 13th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranked 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland had a 0.741 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 186th on TOUR, while he ranked 185th with a putts-per-round average of 29.83. He broke par 20.95% of the time (139th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.8
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|185
|29.83
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|139
|20.95%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|15.86%
|15.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Woodland last season played 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Woodland's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished ninth at The Genesis Invitational.
- With 465 points last season, Woodland ranked 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.538 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 9.688 (he finished ninth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.318 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.741
|1.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.349
|-1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-0.568
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.358
|-0.069
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|66-77-78-73
|+6
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|72-69-75-66
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|69-68-67-71
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-70-71-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|8
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.