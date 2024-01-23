Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.538 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 9.688 (he finished ninth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.318 (he finished 24th in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049). That ranked 11th in the field.