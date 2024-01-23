Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Francesco Molinari seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 62nd at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2022.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Molinari has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -6.
- In 2022, Molinari finished 62nd (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Molinari's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Molinari has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging -1.135 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.756 Strokes Gained: Total.
Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.8
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.69%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.35
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.20%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.25%
|20.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Best Finishes
- Molinari participated in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Last season Molinari had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot -4 and finished 14th (five shots back of the winner).
- With 121 points last season, Molinari ranked 190th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.756
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-75-70-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-71-68-76
|E
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|15
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
