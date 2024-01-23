PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Francesco Molinari seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He finished 62nd at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2022.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Molinari has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -6.
    • In 2022, Molinari finished 62nd (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Molinari's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Molinari has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging -1.135 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.756 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-290.8290.9
    Greens in Regulation %-61.69%65.00%
    Putts Per Round-29.3530.3
    Par Breakers-16.20%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.25%20.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Best Finishes

    • Molinari participated in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Last season Molinari had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He shot -4 and finished 14th (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 121 points last season, Molinari ranked 190th in the FedExCup standings.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.756

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-77+10--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-74+8--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-75-70-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-71-68-76E5
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-79+8--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-76+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-68-71-71-215
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-74+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-67+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

