Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 5.346 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.582. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.526. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.