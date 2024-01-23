Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
When he takes the course January 24-27, Emiliano Grillo will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +2 and placed 44th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Grillo has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -1.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of +2.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of 2.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging 0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 last season ranked 57th on TOUR, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.213.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, while he averaged 28.95 putts per round (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.3
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.99%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.95
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|13.91%
|11.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo, who took part in 33 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Grillo's 1275 points last season ranked him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 5.346 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.582. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.526. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.203
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.194
|-1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.055
|2.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.266
|0.934
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Grillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|72-70-74-74
|+2
|10
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|67
|68-75-76-73
|+8
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.