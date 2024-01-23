PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    When he takes the course January 24-27, Emiliano Grillo will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +2 and placed 44th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Grillo has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -1.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 44th after posting a score of +2.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of 2.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging 0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.203 last season ranked 57th on TOUR, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.213.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, while he averaged 28.95 putts per round (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance86301.3299.8
    Greens in Regulation %7267.99%75.00%
    Putts Per Round8928.9530.2
    Par Breakers8922.03%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance9413.91%11.81%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo, who took part in 33 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Grillo's 1275 points last season ranked him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 5.346 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.582. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.526. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.439, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2030.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.213-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.194-1.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0552.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2660.934

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4472-70-74-74+210
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-72+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6768-75-76-73+84
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-74-73-72+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.