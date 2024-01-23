Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.358 mark ranked 15th in the field.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.520.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 3.099 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.507, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.