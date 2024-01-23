PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The American Express at La Quinta Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over Wu's last two visits to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Wu missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 0.260 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 0.895 in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 (99th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 53rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.253, while he ranked 18th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.39%.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 40th on TOUR last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th. He broke par 22.59% of the time (73rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance118298.2291.4
    Greens in Regulation %1870.39%60.78%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.1
    Par Breakers7322.59%19.61%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%11.76%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Last season Wu took part in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Wu had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished fifth with a score of -16 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Wu accumulated 509 points last season, which placed him 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.358 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.520.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 3.099 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.507, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0060.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2530.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1110.007-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3300.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5950.895

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-78+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2969-70-72-69-727
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1071-68-67-66-873
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4870-69-72-73-45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-68-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-69-70-78+45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-70-72-67-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

