Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.215 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.