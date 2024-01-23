PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout placed 46th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Bezuidenhout finished 46th (with a score of -5) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.215 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout.

    Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167291.4292.6
    Greens in Regulation %15665.11%53.59%
    Putts Per Round4128.5328.7
    Par Breakers16120.22%26.80%
    Bogey Avoidance3512.86%9.15%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes

    • Bezuidenhout last season took part in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came when he shot -28 and finished second at The American Express.
    • Bezuidenhout earned 405 points last season, which placed him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.380-1.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1510.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2051.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2391.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2151.478

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bezuidenhout's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5871-72-71-72+26
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4268-71-67-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-77+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-69-74-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-73-69-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1971-68-71-64-1042
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2368-69-66-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
