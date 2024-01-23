Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Christiaan Bezuidenhout placed 46th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022, shooting a -5 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Bezuidenhout finished 46th (with a score of -5) in his only appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in recent years (in 2022).
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.215 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|291.4
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|65.11%
|53.59%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.22%
|26.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|12.86%
|9.15%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Bezuidenhout last season took part in 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came when he shot -28 and finished second at The American Express.
- Bezuidenhout earned 405 points last season, which placed him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.380
|-1.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.151
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.205
|1.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.239
|1.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.215
|1.478
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-67-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
