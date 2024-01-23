Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Gotterup has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 325.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.