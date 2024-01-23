Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup takes to the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Gotterup is competing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 325.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.1
|325.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.01%
|60.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.63
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.96%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.81%
|12.09%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup participated in five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those five events, he made the cut three times.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
