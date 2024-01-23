Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 4.018.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he posted a 6.444 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).