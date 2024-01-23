Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
In his most recent tournament, Charley Hoffman missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California. He'll be after a better outcome January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hoffman has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -5.
- Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 3.947 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 5.158 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 last season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.59, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|60.46%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|146
|20.64%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|8.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Last season Hoffman participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Hoffman's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 12th at the Wyndham Championship.
- With 246 points last season, Hoffman finished 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 4.018.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he posted a 6.444 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.408
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.006
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.485
|3.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.119
|5.158
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoffman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-70-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|52
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|37
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.