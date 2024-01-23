PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament, Charley Hoffman missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California. He'll be after a better outcome January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hoffman has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -5.
    • Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.

    Hoffman's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 3.947 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 5.158 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoffman .

    Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 last season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.59, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.64% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1300.5
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%60.46%
    Putts Per Round17329.5929.1
    Par Breakers14620.64%24.51%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%8.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoffman's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hoffman participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season Hoffman's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 12th at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With 246 points last season, Hoffman finished 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 4.018.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he posted a 6.444 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0370.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4080.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.006-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.4853.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1195.158

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hoffman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-80+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-70-72-72-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1468-71-66-71-852
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-69-71-69-637
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5571-67-68-74-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4971-67-75-73+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-69-73-72-74
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

