Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Chandler Phillips will play January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. In his most recent tournament he placed 25th in The American Express, shooting -19 at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Phillips' first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Phillips' Recent Performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 0.751 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|52.47%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|10.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Phillips took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
- Last season Phillips had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -19 and finished 25th (10 shots back of the winner).
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 48th in the field at -0.432.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his -5.012 mark ranked 68th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.192.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.335), which ranked 50th in the field.
- Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.971) at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), which ranked him 64th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.751
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
