Carson Young Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 4.226 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.626 mark ranked 12th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.145. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.