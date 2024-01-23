Carson Young Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Carson Young concluded the weekend at -21, good for a 17th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 seeking a better finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Young has played the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Young's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five tournaments.
- Carson Young has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -2.886 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Young is averaging -3.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season, which ranked 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.066.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.6
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|69.58%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.22
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|110
|21.60%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.69%
|9.03%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Young's Best Finishes
- Young played 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Young's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- Young collected 397 points last season, placing 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 4.226 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.626 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.145. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 15th in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.066
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|185
|-0.425
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.124
|-2.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.149
|-3.173
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|65-70-73-69
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|63-67-71-71
|-16
|93
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.