Ben Martin Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    In his competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Ben Martin posted a 56th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over the last two times Martin has entered the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
    • Ben Martin has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.818 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Martin .

    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Martin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 last season, which ranked 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Martin sported a 0.318 mark (45th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Martin's 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, while he averaged 28.92 putts per round (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance154293.9288.8
    Greens in Regulation %6668.23%53.17%
    Putts Per Round8228.9229.7
    Par Breakers7122.60%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%7.14%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Martin played 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Last season Martin put up his best performance at The Honda Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of -9 (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 387 points last season, Martin finished 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.680. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.077 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he produced a 3.402 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.282, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0481.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.318-1.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.330-1.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0281.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.065-0.818

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Martin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-78+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1366-72-70-69-1059
    February 23-26The Honda Classic569-64-70-68-993
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5471-74-72-70-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-71-73-73+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-72-69-68-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1070-70-73-67-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-68-70-69-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4668-66-73-71-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

