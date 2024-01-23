Ben Martin Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.680. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.077 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he produced a 3.402 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.282, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).