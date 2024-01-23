Ben Martin Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Ben Martin posted a 56th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open trying to improve on that finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last two times Martin has entered the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Martin's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Martin has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- Ben Martin has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.818 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 last season, which ranked 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Martin sported a 0.318 mark (45th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Martin's 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, while he averaged 28.92 putts per round (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.9
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.23%
|53.17%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|7.14%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin played 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Last season Martin put up his best performance at The Honda Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of -9 (three shots back of the winner).
- With 387 points last season, Martin finished 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.680. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.077 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he produced a 3.402 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.282, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.048
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.330
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.028
|1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.065
|-0.818
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Martin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|66-72-70-69
|-10
|59
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|69-64-70-68
|-9
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-74-72-70
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
