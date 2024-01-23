Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 3.345 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin delivered his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.753. In that event, he finished 35th.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.