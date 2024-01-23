PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Ben Griffin of the United States looks on from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links January 24-27, Ben Griffin will try to build upon his last performance in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot E and finished 31st at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Griffin has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of E and finishing 31st.
    • Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 5.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 4.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranked 97th, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.086.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.45, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97300.1293.0
    Greens in Regulation %10266.90%61.94%
    Putts Per Round3328.4529.0
    Par Breakers5323.02%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance7813.68%9.44%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin last season participated in 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Griffin's 617 points last season ranked him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 3.345 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin delivered his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.753. In that event, he finished 35th.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0660.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.086-1.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3300.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3345.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6844.658

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3167-72-77-72E23
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-71-71+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2169-71-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-72-73-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

