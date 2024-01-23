Ben Griffin Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Ben Griffin of the United States looks on from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When he hits the links January 24-27, Ben Griffin will try to build upon his last performance in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot E and finished 31st at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Griffin has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of E and finishing 31st.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 5.706 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 4.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranked 97th, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.086.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.45, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.1
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.90%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.45
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|13.68%
|9.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin last season participated in 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
- Griffin's 617 points last season ranked him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 3.345 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin delivered his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.753. In that event, he finished 35th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.066
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.086
|-1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.330
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.334
|5.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.684
|4.658
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|67-72-77-72
|E
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-71-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-71-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
