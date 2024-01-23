PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 coming off a 25th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over the last two times Eckroat has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Austin Eckroat has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 2.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 last season, which ranked 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat ranked 102nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.015, while he ranked 93rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.35%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 76th on TOUR, while he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1303.7
    Greens in Regulation %9367.35%60.56%
    Putts Per Round10029.0230.2
    Par Breakers12121.43%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.21%9.17%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Eckroat's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -22 and finished second.
    • With 594 points last season, Eckroat finished 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.684 (he finished 49th in that event).
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.338 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat posted his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.340, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3632.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0150.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.049-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.103-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4322.527

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-71-74+2--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-69+3--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship569-69-66-68-1665
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.