Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat enters the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 coming off a 25th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over the last two times Eckroat has played the Farmers Insurance Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Austin Eckroat has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 2.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 last season, which ranked 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat ranked 102nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.015, while he ranked 93rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.35%.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 76th on TOUR, while he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.35%
|60.56%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.21%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Eckroat's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -22 and finished second.
- With 594 points last season, Eckroat finished 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.684 (he finished 49th in that event).
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.338 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat posted his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.340, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.363
|2.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.015
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.049
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.432
|2.527
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-71-74
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|5
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.