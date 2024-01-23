Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.684 (he finished 49th in that event).

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.338 mark ranked 14th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat posted his best mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 2.251.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.340, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.