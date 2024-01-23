Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.739 (he finished 27th in that tournament).

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.721 (he finished 67th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641 (he finished ninth in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680). That ranked No. 1 in the field.