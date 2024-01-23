Andrew Novak Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his 69th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last two trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Novak has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 70th.
- Novak last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 69th with a score of +8.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Novak's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Novak has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Novak has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -3.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Novak is averaging -4.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak ranked 99th on TOUR with an average of 0.037 per round. Additionally, he ranked 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.08%.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 72nd last season, while he averaged 28.94 putts per round (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.7
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|67.08%
|60.78%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|144
|20.70%
|20.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|15.69%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Novak's Best Finishes
- Novak played 28 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 19 times (67.9%).
- Last season Novak's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -12 and finished ninth.
- Novak's 424 points last season ranked him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.739 (he finished 27th in that tournament).
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.721 (he finished 67th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-2.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.037
|1.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.171
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.116
|-3.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.314
|-4.555
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Novak's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-73-80-77
|+8
|3
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|68-69-72-70
|-8
|38
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|72-70-71-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|80
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.