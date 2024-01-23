Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
When he takes the course January 24-27, Alex Smalley will try to improve upon his last performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2023, he shot +1 and placed 37th at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Smalley has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of -2.
- Smalley last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of +1.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Smalley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Smalley has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -2.928 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.624 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season ranked 48th on TOUR, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 32nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.407, while he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.35%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 161st on TOUR last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|303.0
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.35%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.35%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
- Last season Smalley's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -19 and finished second in that event.
- With 864 points last season, Smalley finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.375 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.364.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 2.773 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.291). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.407
|0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|0.022
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.299
|-2.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|-1.624
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Smalley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|16
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|75-67-72-74
|+1
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.