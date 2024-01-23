Alex Smalley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.375 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.364.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 2.773 mark ranked 15th in the field.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.291). That ranked ninth in the field.