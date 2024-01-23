Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.312.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.794. He finished 49th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.164. In that event, he finished 35th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.521, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.