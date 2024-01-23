Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Akshay Bhatia of the United States waits to putt on the 18th green during the first round of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia enters play in San Diego, California trying for better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 3.504 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.394, while he ranked 11th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.63%.
- On the greens, Bhatia registered a -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 183rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 24.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.63%
|65.50%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.27
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|29
|24.34%
|30.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.03%
|7.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia took part in 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -19 and finished second in that event.
- Bhatia collected 435 points last season, placing 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.312.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.794. He finished 49th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.164. In that event, he finished 35th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.521, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.643) in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.389
|1.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.037
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.505
|0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.241
|3.504
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-65-74-69
|-1
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-71-67-65
|-19
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|73-63-72-71
|-9
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.