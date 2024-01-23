Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.794 (he finished seventh in that event).

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.262. He finished seventh in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.909 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572), which ranked third in the field.