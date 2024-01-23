Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk shot -2 and took 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Schenk's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of -2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schenk has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk is averaging -0.618 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk ranked 48th on TOUR with an average of 0.293 per round. Additionally, he ranked 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.74%.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 36th on TOUR, while he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He broke par 20.92% of the time (140th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.74%
|62.75%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.92%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.40%
|10.46%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk played 36 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot -9 and finished second in that event.
- Schenk's 1213 points last season ranked him 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.794 (he finished seventh in that event).
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.262. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.909 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572), which ranked third in the field.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.293
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|0.001
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.344
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.694
|0.872
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|68-75-70-69
|-5
|18
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-67-71-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-70-72-73
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-75-72-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.