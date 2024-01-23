PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk shot -2 and took 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Schenk's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of -2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schenk has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk is averaging -0.618 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk ranked 48th on TOUR with an average of 0.293 per round. Additionally, he ranked 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.74%.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 36th on TOUR, while he ranked 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He broke par 20.92% of the time (140th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6305.4
    Greens in Regulation %8167.74%62.75%
    Putts Per Round13329.2130.1
    Par Breakers14020.92%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.40%10.46%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk played 36 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Schenk's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot -9 and finished second in that event.
    • Schenk's 1213 points last season ranked him 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.794 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.262. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.909 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.572), which ranked third in the field.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0560.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2930.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1120.0010.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.344-0.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6940.872

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2071-73-68-74-241
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3768-75-70-69-518
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2370-67-71-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5069-70-72-73E8
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-68-71-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-75-72-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

