Adam Long Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Betting Profile

    Adam Long seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He placed 73rd at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Long has an average finish of 69th, and an average score of +5.
    • In 2023, Long finished 73rd (with a score of +11) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Long's Recent Performances

    • Long has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Long has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Long is averaging 1.378 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging 1.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9291.8
    Greens in Regulation %12566.32%64.71%
    Putts Per Round5428.6529.3
    Par Breakers10821.68%25.49%
    Bogey Avoidance8813.82%8.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Long's Best Finishes

    • Long did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 38 tournaments).
    • In those 38 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Long put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -16 and finished 13th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • With 222 points last season, Long ranked 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Long's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.449-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2091.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3201.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1021.639

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Long's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open7371-73-76-79+113
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4872-70-71-71-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-71-68-72-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5070-71-71-72E8
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-73+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1971-68-71-73-140
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5968-72-68-75-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1870-68-70-65-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-65-71-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

