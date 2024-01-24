Adam Long Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Adam Long seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He placed 73rd at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Long has an average finish of 69th, and an average score of +5.
- In 2023, Long finished 73rd (with a score of +11) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Long's Recent Performances
- Long has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Long has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Long is averaging 1.378 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging 1.639 Strokes Gained: Total.
Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|66.32%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|13.82%
|8.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Long's Best Finishes
- Long did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 38 tournaments).
- In those 38 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Long put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -16 and finished 13th (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 222 points last season, Long ranked 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Long's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.449
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|1.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.320
|1.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.102
|1.639
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Long's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|71-73-76-79
|+11
|3
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|72-70-71-71
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-71-68-72
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|70-71-71-72
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|71-68-71-73
|-1
|40
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|68-72-68-75
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.