Adam Long Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Long has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Long has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Long is averaging 1.378 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.